Stars' John Klingberg: Collects three first-period points

Klingberg scored a goal and added two assists in the first period of Friday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Klingberg now has four goals and 18 points through 16 games for the campaign, and with his top offensive role, he projects to continue providing high-end fantasy results. It's also worth noting that Klingberg has been a consistent contributor in the shot and blocked shot columns with 39 and 29, respectively.