Stars' John Klingberg: Confirmed active for Thursday

Klingberg (hand) will return to action Thursday night against the Blackhawks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The elite offensive defenseman will need to be activated from injured reserve, but it sounds like that transaction is imminent for a Stars club that has struggled for direction in the Central Division. Klingberg produced five goals and eight assists -- including six power-play points -- over 16 games preceding his injury.

