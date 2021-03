Klingberg posted a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Lightning.

Klingberg had the secondary assist on Joe Pavelski's game-tying goal late in the second period. The helper got Klingberg to the 20-point mark, and he's added 64 shots on goal, 27 hits and 25 blocked shots through 29 games. The Swedish blueliner has picked up 11 of his points with the man advantage in 2020-21.