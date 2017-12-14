Stars' John Klingberg: Contributes two assists in win
Klingberg had a pair of assists in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Wednesday.
Klingberg has continued to be one of the top setup men in the Stars' attack, stepping up for 23 assists to date. He's needed to step up as a top option for assists for the Stars this year, and he's delivered throughout this campaign.
