Stars' John Klingberg: Dealing with lower-body issue
Klingberg is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The Stars and fantasy owners will both hope Klingberg's lower-body issue doesn't keep him sidelined for long, as he's been heating up recently after a slow start to the season, racking up eight helpers in his last six games. Another update on the 27-year-old blueliner will undoubtedly surface prior to Friday's matchup with Detroit.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Another pair of helpers•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Assist party continues•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Five points in last four games•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Garners assist in loss•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Pockets pair of helpers•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.