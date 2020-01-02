Stars' John Klingberg: Dealing with lower-body issue

Klingberg is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The Stars and fantasy owners will both hope Klingberg's lower-body issue doesn't keep him sidelined for long, as he's been heating up recently after a slow start to the season, racking up eight helpers in his last six games. Another update on the 27-year-old blueliner will undoubtedly surface prior to Friday's matchup with Detroit.