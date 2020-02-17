Play

Stars' John Klingberg: Deposits opening tally

Klingberg scored a goal on a team-high seven shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

In February, Klingberg has two goals and five assists in nine games. That's much more like the level he established throughout his career than the 27 points he's amassed in 48 outings this season. The Swede has been better of late -- he could help fantasy owners make a playoff push.

