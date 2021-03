Klingberg scored a power-play goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Klingberg restored the Stars' two-goal lead with his second-period tally, and they piled on from there. The Swede missed Sunday's game as he welcomed his newborn child. He's up to four goals, 16 points, 40 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 20 contests.