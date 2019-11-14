Play

Stars' John Klingberg: Designated for injured reserve

Klingberg (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Klingberg going on injured reserve opens up a spot on the 23-man roster for Roman Polak (upper body) to be activated as soon as he is cleared to play. The designation doesn't affect Klingberg's expected recovery timeline, which is still at least a week away.

More News
Our Latest Stories