Klingberg recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Klingberg had a hand in Jason Robertson's third-period tally. The Stars were shut out in the last two games, which kept Klingberg off the scoresheet. He's produced three goals, 12 helpers, 34 shots on net, 15 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 18 contests. Klingberg's locked into a top-pairing role and should remain a solid scorer throughout the campaign.