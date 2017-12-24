Stars' John Klingberg: Dishes out two assists in victory

Klingberg picked up two assists and fired five shots on goal in Saturday's shootout win over Nashville.

Klingberg logged a whopping 25:34 of ice time in the win and extended his point streak to three games. All but one of his four points during the stretch have come on the power play, as the 25-year-old continues to thrives as the quaterback on the first unit. Klingberg is having a fantastic season with 31 points (four goals) in 37 games and is one of the best fantasy blueliners around.