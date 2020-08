Klingberg had two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Klingberg had a hand in Alexander Radulov's first-period tally and Miro Heiskanen's marker in the second. It wasn't an easy game for Klingberg, who was on the receiving end of a handful of hits from the Flames, but he came through it no worse for wear. The Swede has three assists and eight shots in four postseason outings.