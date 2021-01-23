Klingberg recorded three power-play assists in Friday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

Klingberg missed practice Thursday for "medical reasons," but he was good to go for Friday's season opener. In fact, he was fantastic in the contest, helping out on goals by Denis Gurianov, Joe Pavelski and Joel Kiviranta. The 28-year-old Klingberg has long worked on the Stars' power play -- 17 of his 32 points last year came with a man advantage, and that was considered a low output by his standards. If Friday is anything to go off of, Klingberg could challenge the 40-point mark in 2020-21 while seeing significant usage on the top pairing.