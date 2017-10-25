Stars' John Klingberg: Dominant fantasy outing Tuesday

Klingberg scored his third goal of the season and added an assist in 29:06 of ice time Tuesday against Colorado.

The Stars ended up dropping a 5-3 decision, but Klingberg was terrific, getting highly involved in the offensive attack and firing five shots on goal. The 25-year-old is having a productive start to the season, racking up three goals and nine points in his first nine contests. He quarterbacks the star-studded first power-play unit featuring Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin and logs heavy minutes in all situations. Klingberg is one of the best fantasy blueliners in the game and deserves to be in your lineup every night he's in action.