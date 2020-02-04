Stars' John Klingberg: Earns power-play assist
Klingberg notched a power-play helper in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
Klingberg's shot was tipped in by Joe Pavelski at 8:08 of the first period. The Swedish defenseman has 21 points (12 on the power play), 75 shots on goal and a minus-11 rating in 41 games this year. By Klingberg's standards, that's a bit disappointing for fantasy owners.
