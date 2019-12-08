Stars' John Klingberg: Earns power-play helper

Klingberg produced a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Klingberg set up Alexander Radulov for what would be the game-winning goal at 16:02 of the first period. Klingberg added a pair each of shots on goal, hits and blocked shots Saturday. The Swede has been limited to 10 points (six on the power play) through 25 appearances this season, a career-low pace for the blueliner.