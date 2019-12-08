Stars' John Klingberg: Earns power-play helper
Klingberg produced a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
Klingberg set up Alexander Radulov for what would be the game-winning goal at 16:02 of the first period. Klingberg added a pair each of shots on goal, hits and blocked shots Saturday. The Swede has been limited to 10 points (six on the power play) through 25 appearances this season, a career-low pace for the blueliner.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.