Klingberg (lower body) did not practice Sunday but should be available for Game 1 against Calgary on Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Klingberg missed Friday's game against Anaheim with a lower-body issue and, despite missing practice, it appears that injury won't keep him out any longer. The 29-year-old defenseman averaged 22:13 of ice time with 47 points through 74 games this season.