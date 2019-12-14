Play

Stars' John Klingberg: Expected to travel with team

Klingberg (personal) is expected to travel with the team to Nashville for Saturday's game, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Klingberg missed Friday's game due to a family illness. Given that interim head coach Rick Bowness expects to have Klingberg available for the second game of a back-to-back, it suggests that the matter is not overly serious. The Swede's availability should be confirmed prior to Saturday's contest.

