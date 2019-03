Klingberg scored what would be the game-winning goal and added a pair of helpers in a 4-1 win over the Blues on Saturday.

Klingberg and forward Jamie Benn did most of the damage to Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in this contest, with Benn providing a hat trick to lead the way. Klingberg's three-point performance gives him 34 points in 47 appearances. He's been on the rise, only going without a point in two of his last seven games.