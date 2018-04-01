Stars' John Klingberg: Fills stat sheet versus Wild
Klingberg posted a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating in a 4-1 victory over the Wild on Saturday.
It was his first multi-point game with a goal since Jan. 6. Goals have been hard to come by for Klingberg this season, but he still has a career-high 64 points because of 56 helpers. Klingberg has accomplished that and a career-best 196 shots on net despite a career-low eight goals. Sure, owners would rather him score more, but it's hard to argue with the other production, and next season, Klingberg should return to scoring double-digit goals after his shooting percentage balances out.
