Stars' John Klingberg: Finds assist column in loss

Klingberg recorded an assist through 23:30 of ice time during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Columbus.

The Swede entered with an elite 2.17 points per 60 minutes for the campaign, and he now has eight points, 18 shots and eight blocked shots through his past seven games. With a go-to offensive role on a high-scoring team, Klingberg projects to remain a top fantasy asset in all settings moving forward.