Stars' John Klingberg: Finds helper in loss

Klingberg recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Swede reached the 20-point mark with his helper. Klingberg has added 73 shots on goal, 49 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 39 games this season, which has been a frustrating one for his fantasy owners. The blueliner is on pace for a career low in points currently.