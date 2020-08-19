Klingberg scored the game-winning goal Tuesday during the Stars' 2-1 victory over the Flames in Game 5 of their first-round series.

While Klingberg's snap shot from the point early in the third period had plenty of mustard on it. Cam Talbot got a clean look at it and probably should have stopped it. Nonetheless, the Dallas blueliner came away with his first goal of the postseason and handed his team a 3-2 series lead. Klingberg now has seven points in seven games, and he'll look to stay productive Thursday as the Stars try to advance to the next round in Game 6.

