Stars' John Klingberg: First goal since October
Klingberg scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Blues.
Klingberg had not scored a goal since October, but he took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play and ripped a slap shot through Jake Allen's five hole to break the trend. He also tacked on a primary assist on Tyler Seguin's opening score. Klingberg has started off the new year well with a goal and four assists in four games.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Two-assist performance in win•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Resurfaces on scoresheet•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Struggles in return•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Taken off injured reserve•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Confirmed active for Thursday•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Planning to return soon•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...