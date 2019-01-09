Stars' John Klingberg: First goal since October

Klingberg scored a power-play goal and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Blues.

Klingberg had not scored a goal since October, but he took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play and ripped a slap shot through Jake Allen's five hole to break the trend. He also tacked on a primary assist on Tyler Seguin's opening score. Klingberg has started off the new year well with a goal and four assists in four games.