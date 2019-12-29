Stars' John Klingberg: Five points in last four games
Klingberg delivered two assists in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche.
The talented Swede has suffered through a slow start to the season, but he's picked things up lately. Klingberg has five assists in his last four games. A solid second half is in store.
More News
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Garners assist in loss•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Pockets pair of helpers•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Expected to travel with team•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Absent versus Golden Knights•
-
Stars' John Klingberg: Earns power-play helper•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.