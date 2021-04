Klingberg (lower body) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Hurricanes, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Klingberg has missed the last two games but was also a game-time call Monday, suggesting that he's nearing a return. With the Stars fighting for the last playoff spot in the Central Division, they're unlikely to waste any time plugging Klingberg back in once he feels healthy enough to play.