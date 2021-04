Klingberg (lower body) will be a game-time decision Monday against Carolina, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

The injury that kept Klingberg out of Saturday's game against Detroit has been clarified as a lower-body injury, and he's hoping to keep that absence limited to just one game. How Klingberg's body reacts in pregame warm-ups will ultimately determine whether he's able to give it a go Monday.