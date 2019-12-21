Play

Stars' John Klingberg: Garners assist in loss

Klingberg managed an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Panthers.

The Stars struggled as a team for much of the first two periods, although Klingberg did earn the secondary helper on Denis Gurianov's goal. Klingberg has three assists in his last two games and 13 points through 30 contests overall this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories