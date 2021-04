Klingberg notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Klingberg had the secondary helper on Jason Robertson's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Klingberg is up to 27 points, 81 shots, 40 blocks, 39 hits and 21 PIM through 40 contests. He'll continue to work in a top-four role with plenty of power-play usage as the Stars attempt to stay in the playoff hunt.