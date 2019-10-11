Stars' John Klingberg: Garners power-play assist

Klingberg collected a power-play helper, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

The Swedish blueliner had the secondary helper on a Jamie Benn goal only nine seconds into the third period. Klingberg has only an assist, a minus-5 rating and 14 shots on goal in five games to start the season. His 45 points in 64 games last year stood as his lowest output since his rookie campaign. Klingberg will likely round into form as the year progresses.