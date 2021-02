Klingberg produced an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Klingberg set up Jamie Benn on the Stars' second goal of the game. With a goal and three assists in his last five outings, Klingberg has steadied his offense. He had a three-game drought before his recent return to form. The 28-year-old blueliner has 14 points, 28 shots on net, 13 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 15 appearances.