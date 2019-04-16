Stars' John Klingberg: Generates helper

Klingberg earned an assist and fired two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators in Game 3.

Klingberg has two helpers and seven shots in the series so far, while adding four blocked shots. He had 45 points in 64 regular-season games, a disappointing effort from the Swede a year after recording 67 points, but his playoff performances have been solid despite the Stars trailing 2-1 in the series.