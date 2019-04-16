Stars' John Klingberg: Generates helper
Klingberg earned an assist and fired two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Predators in Game 3.
Klingberg has two helpers and seven shots in the series so far, while adding four blocked shots. He had 45 points in 64 regular-season games, a disappointing effort from the Swede a year after recording 67 points, but his playoff performances have been solid despite the Stars trailing 2-1 in the series.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...