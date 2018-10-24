Stars' John Klingberg: Gets back on track with power-play point
Klingberg scored a goal and helped set up a power-play marker to seal a 4-2 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Klingberg established himself as one of the best scoring defensemen in the league last year with a 67-point season, and he's already up to eight points through eight games. Oddly, five of his points have come via goals, a major surprise considering he had eight goals in 82 games last year. His assists will come, and if he continues to find the net himself, he'll make his owners ecstatic over the course of the year.
