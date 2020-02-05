Stars' John Klingberg: Gets first goal in over two months

Klingberg scored a goal on five shots Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Klingberg gave the Stars a 3-2 lead just under seven minutes into the third period, tallying his third goal of the year. It snapped a 20-game goal drought that began all the way back on Dec. 3. The 27-year-old rearguard has posted double-digit goal totals in four of his last five seasons, but has some work to do if he's going to repeat that feat in 2019-20. Klingberg's 22 points in 42 games are also well off his typical pace, while his plus/minus (minus-10) and shooting percentage (3.8) are career lows.