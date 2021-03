Klingberg scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Klingberg tallied at 12:41 of the third period, giving the Stars hope as they trailed by just two goals at the time. They weren't able to continue the rally. Klingberg is up to five goals, 17 points, 43 shots on net and 17 PIM through 21 appearances. He'll continue to be a top-pairing blueliner with ample power-play duties going forward.