Stars' John Klingberg: Grabs first of the season

Klingberg grabbed a goal and tied for the team lead with six shots in Saturday's loss to the Blues.

The result wasn't what Dallas was looking for, but Klingberg is getting the job done early in the season. Through two games, he has a goal, an assist, and nine shots. Both points came on the power play, and that's worth noticing. The Stars' top power-play unit could be dangerous, and Klingberg is going to be involved.