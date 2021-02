Klingberg produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Klingberg set up Joe Pavelski's power-play tally in the second period. The assist was Klingberg's eighth point with the man advantage this season. He has two goals, nine helpers and 21 shots on net through 11 appearances overall. Keep Klingberg locked in, as he operates from the point on the top power-play unit and should continue to rake in offense regularly.