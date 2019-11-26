Stars' John Klingberg: Hat trick of helpers

Klingberg recorded three assists and added two shots and two blocks in Monday's 4-2 win over Vegas.

Klingberg came into the game with just five points all season, but he seems to be quietly snapping out of his offensive funk. He's now picked up five assists over his last three games after going his previous seven without a point. The 27-year-old had amassed 40 points or more in each of his first five NHL seasons, so his recent stretch provides hope that he's back on track.