Stars' John Klingberg: Hat trick of helpers
Klingberg recorded three assists and added two shots and two blocks in Monday's 4-2 win over Vegas.
Klingberg came into the game with just five points all season, but he seems to be quietly snapping out of his offensive funk. He's now picked up five assists over his last three games after going his previous seven without a point. The 27-year-old had amassed 40 points or more in each of his first five NHL seasons, so his recent stretch provides hope that he's back on track.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.