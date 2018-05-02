Stars' John Klingberg: Heading to Worlds

Klingberg will play in the 2018 IIHF World Championships for Team Sweden.

Klingberg fired 204 shots on goal and converted just eight times (3.9 percent), but he made up for it with another great season of setting up his teammates, as he notched 59 assists. The 25-year-old didn't miss a game, and he was also a top-tier option with the man advantage as well, posting 23 points on the power play.