Klingberg dished out a pair of assists in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2 on Monday. He also had three blocks, two PIM and one shot.

Klingberg drew the primary assist on both Dallas goals. His power-play point shot was deflected by Joe Pavelski late in the second period to get the Stars on the board, and he made a perfect backdoor feed to Mattias Janmark for a tap-in early in the third. Klingberg has six helpers during a four-game point streak and has upped his playoff point total to 19 in 22 contests.