Klingberg notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Klingberg had the secondary helper on Roope Hintz's game-winning goal in overtime. The 29-year-old Klingberg has picked up five assists in his last two games since he snapped a five-game skid. The Swedish blueliner is up to 22 points (11 on the power play), 53 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 33 contests. His role on the top power-play unit should keep his offense at a decent level for fantasy.