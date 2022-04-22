Klingberg recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Klingberg has picked up helpers in each of the last two games after setting up Jason Robertson in Thursday's contest. Through 71 outings, Klingberg has 45 points (19 on the power play), 136 shots on net, a minus-25 rating and 72 blocked shots this season. He's picked up seven points through 12 contests in April to maintain a steady rate.