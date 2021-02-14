Klingberg recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Klingberg received a clearing pass late in the third period from Miro Heiskanen. After that, Klingberg got the puck to Jamie Benn, who set up Joe Pavelski for the equalizer. The 28-year-old Klingberg maintained his point-per-game pace with two goals and 10 helpers through 12 contests. Nine of his points this year have come on the power play, which continues to be a strength for the Stars despite their 1-3-4 record in the last eight games.