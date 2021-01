Klingberg scored a goal on two shots and was plus-2 with two hits in a 7-3 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Klingberg put the finishing touches on Dallas' four-goal third period, beating Thomas Greiss with a harmless-looking wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle. The 28-year-old is enjoying a strong start offensively, picking up two goals and five assists in his first five games.