Klingberg scored a power-play goal and added an assist with two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Detroit.

Klingberg threaded a long point shot through traffic early in the second period to square the game at 1-1. He later set up Jason Dickinson's overtime winner for his second multi-point effort in three games. The 28-year-old has supplied one goal and five assists in that time, with four of his six points coming via the power play. Klingberg had a career-low 32 points in 58 games in 2019-20, but he had registered 40 or more in each of his first five NHL seasons.