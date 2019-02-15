Stars' John Klingberg: Injured in loss

Klingberg exited Thursday's 6-0 loss to Tampa Bay in the third period due to an undisclosed injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Klingberg suffered the injury when he blocked a shot midway through the final frame of the blowout loss. The Swedish blueliner has already undergone an X-ray, but coach Jim Montgomery wasn't able to provide reporters with any details following Thursday's contest. More information regarding Klingberg's status for Saturday's matchup with Carolina should surface soon.

