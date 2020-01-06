Stars' John Klingberg: Joining road trip
Klingberg (lower body) will travel with the team on its upcoming four-game road trip, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The Stars head out west for a four-game swing, starting Wednesday versus the Kings. Klingberg is expected to skate Tuesday, and how he responds to the practice session should determine his game-time status. Klingberg dished out eight helpers over six games before getting injured, so he's worth keeping an eye on for fantasy purposes.
