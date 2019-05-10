Stars' John Klingberg: Joining Team Sweden
Klingberg will play for Team Sweden at the IIHF World Championship, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Klingberg's NHL campaign ended on a sour note when the Stars were eliminated by the Blues in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals Tuesday, but he'll now get the opportunity to help his native Sweden compete for gold at the World Championship. The 26-year-old blueliner's fantasy value declined a bit in 2018-19 due to the emergence of Miro Heiskanen, but he'll remain a solid secondary option in most formats next season.
