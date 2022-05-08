Klingberg notched an assist and seven PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.

Klingberg has drawn the ire of the Flames in this series, fighting in two of the three contests. He's racked up a total of 26 PIM. That's limited the 29-year-old's ability to contribute on offense, as his assist is his only point in the series. He's also picked up three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in a top-four role -- when he's not stuck in the sin bin.