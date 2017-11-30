Stars' John Klingberg: Leads all defensemen in points
Klingberg had an atypically quiet game in Tuesday's win over the Golden Knights. He had no points and no shots through 24:31 of ice time.
Despite the quiet night, Klingberg's 21 points on the season lead all defensemen. His 52 shots only rank 34th, but he's a solid play any time the Stars are on the ice.
