Stars' John Klingberg: Leads all defensemen in points

Klingberg had an atypically quiet game in Tuesday's win over the Golden Knights. He had no points and no shots through 24:31 of ice time.

Despite the quiet night, Klingberg's 21 points on the season lead all defensemen. His 52 shots only rank 34th, but he's a solid play any time the Stars are on the ice.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories