Stars' John Klingberg: Lifted from IR
Klingberg (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL's official media site.
Klingberg missed the last four games, but he should be back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Avalanche. The 27-year-old Klingberg has averaged 22:40 per game this year, and he's accrued 18 points through 34 contests.
