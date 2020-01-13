Play

Stars' John Klingberg: Lifted from IR

Klingberg (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL's official media site.

Klingberg missed the last four games, but he should be back in the lineup Tuesday versus the Avalanche. The 27-year-old Klingberg has averaged 22:40 per game this year, and he's accrued 18 points through 34 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories